Jai and Aishwarya Rajesh team up for Gopi Nainar’s next

The film is about oppressed people and how their talents are not recognised because of their identity.

Published: 25th September 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Jai and Aishwarya Rajesh

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Director Gopi Nainar, who made his debut with last year’s Nayanthara-starrer Aramm, has started shooting for his next untitled film that stars Jai and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead. Speaking about the film, Gopi says, “We started shooting from the end of last week.

The film is about oppressed people and how their talents are not recognised because of their identity. How a youth from such a background tries to safeguard himself is the story. It’s also about the culture of football in North Chennai. A lot of well-known football players from the area, who are known across the country, are a part of the cast. The entire film will be shot in the same locality and we’re expecting to complete the shooting in one go.”

Also starring Kalloori Vinoth and Bigg Boss Season 2-fame Daniel Annie Pope, the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, while debutant Prasad is in charge of the music. Meanwhile, Jai has Jarugandi, Party and Neeya 2 in the pipeline, and Aishwarya Rajesh will next be seen in this Thursday’s release Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

