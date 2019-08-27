Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay Sethupathi in talks to play Vijay's villain in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalapathy 64'?

It's being said that Lokesh's script is a dark thriller, which will have Vijay playing a character with grey shades.

Published: 27th August 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

vijay_sethupathi_vijay

Actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

By Express News Service

Even before Vijay’s upcoming film, Bigil, hits the screens, speculations are already rife about the Mersal actor’s next film. The yet-to-be-titled project, tentatively referred to as Thalapathy 64, is directed by Maanagaram-fame Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Now, we hear that Lokesh Kanagaraj has approached Vijay Sethupathi for playing the antagonist in Thalapathy 64. The Vikram Vedha actor, reportedly impressed with the script, is said to have given the initial go-ahead and is trying to adjust his dates to accommodate the biggie. Sethupathi had notably played Rajinikanth's villain in Karthik Subbaraj's last film, Petta.

It's being said that Lokesh's script is a dark thriller, which will have Vijay playing a character with grey shades.

Names like Raashi Khanna, Kabir Singh-fame Kiara Advani, and Rashmika Mandanna are being speculated to play the female lead in the film, which is produced by Xavier Britto.

Rumours are also rife that Angamaly Diaries-fame Antony Varghese has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. In addition, Action King Arjun's name has also been making the rounds.

Thalapathy 64's cinematography will be handled by Sathyan Sooryan, while the editing responsibilities go to Philomin Raj, The stunt direction and the art direction are by ‘stunt’ Silva and Satheesh Kumar, respectively.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

Vijay's next release Bigil, directed by Atlee, will hit the screens during the Diwali weekend. 

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thalapathy 64 Vijay Bigil Vijay Sethupathi Lokesh Kanagaraj
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp