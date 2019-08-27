Vijay Sethupathi in talks to play Vijay's villain in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Thalapathy 64'?

By Express News Service

Even before Vijay’s upcoming film, Bigil, hits the screens, speculations are already rife about the Mersal actor’s next film. The yet-to-be-titled project, tentatively referred to as Thalapathy 64, is directed by Maanagaram-fame Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Now, we hear that Lokesh Kanagaraj has approached Vijay Sethupathi for playing the antagonist in Thalapathy 64. The Vikram Vedha actor, reportedly impressed with the script, is said to have given the initial go-ahead and is trying to adjust his dates to accommodate the biggie. Sethupathi had notably played Rajinikanth's villain in Karthik Subbaraj's last film, Petta.

It's being said that Lokesh's script is a dark thriller, which will have Vijay playing a character with grey shades.

Names like Raashi Khanna, Kabir Singh-fame Kiara Advani, and Rashmika Mandanna are being speculated to play the female lead in the film, which is produced by Xavier Britto.

Rumours are also rife that Angamaly Diaries-fame Antony Varghese has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. In addition, Action King Arjun's name has also been making the rounds.

Thalapathy 64's cinematography will be handled by Sathyan Sooryan, while the editing responsibilities go to Philomin Raj, The stunt direction and the art direction are by ‘stunt’ Silva and Satheesh Kumar, respectively.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

Vijay's next release Bigil, directed by Atlee, will hit the screens during the Diwali weekend.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)