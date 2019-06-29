Home Entertainment Tamil

Gautham Menon to play a negative role in Sibiraj’s cop film Walter

Director Anbu said that he was looking for someone unique with a powerful screen presence for a small, yet pivotal character in the film.

Gautham Menon(3rd from left) with the rest of the cast

By Mani Prabhu
Express News Service

Gautham Vasudev Menon, who last donned the greasepaint for Vijay Milton’s Goli Soda 2, will be seen in an important negative role in Sibiraj’s upcoming cop film, Walter, directed by debutant Anbu. Anbu says that he was looking for someone unique with a powerful screen presence for a small, yet pivotal character in the film.

“When we narrated the script and his role to Gautham sir, he was very impressed. Though his role will more of a cameo, it will bring about an important twist in the film. We will be completing the first schedule of Walter on July 3, and the portions involving Gautham sir will be shot in the second schedule, which will begin mid-July,” he says. Walter will also star Samuthirakani and Shirin Kanchwala.

