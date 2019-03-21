Director in body double trouble as actor Bobby Simha goes after him

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Bobby Simha has filed a complaint against film director John Paulraj for shooting a movie using a body double, after actor left halfway through the project. In his complaint, Bobby alleged that he opted out of the project, after working for just five days, as the script narrated to him was different from what was being shot.

The Nandambakkam police have booked the director under four sections, including for forgery of documents and criminal breach of trust. The first trailer of the movie, directed by John Paulraj and Sham Surya, was released on November 24 last year. It triggered controversies over the usage of a photograph of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in one of the scenes.

Though, initially, the posters and trailer were released under the title Agni Dev, the name was subsequently changed to Agni Devi, and a second trailer was released on YouTube on Tuesday evening. The complaint claims the director completed the movie using a body double and VFX, without the actor’s consent.

“The actor opted out of the movie due to creative differences with the director. He had filed a petition at a Coimbatore civil court and an legal notice was served to the director,” said a police officer.

“Meanwhile, they have released the second trailer and the movie is set to hit the theatres on March 22. They have also used Bobby’s pictures to promote the movie,” the officer added.

Speaking to Express, Bobby Simha said he had to file the FIR as “they tried to release the movie even though a case on the matter is pending in court”.

“Bobby tried to commercialise the movie. I didn’t agree to it and he walked out. I had to complete the movie with existing shots,” claimed the movie director John Paulraj.