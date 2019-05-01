Home Entertainment Tamil

First look of Market Raja MBBS out

The first look poster of the Aarav-starrer Market Raja MBBS has been released.

Published: 01st May 2019 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

The first look poster of the Aarav-starrer Market Raja MBBS has been released. It features Aarav and Radikaa, with the latter smoking a cigar, in a room surrounded by skulls and lit candles. The film, directed by Saran of Aasal fame, is in its last leg of shoot. 

“It will be a comedy. It’s the story of a rowdy who faces a unique conflict, and the ways in which he saves himself. This is the USP of the film. We’ve completed about 80 per cent of the shoot and the last schedule is currently being shot in Chennai,” says Saran. 

The film features a large ensemble cast that includes Rohini, Nassar, Hareesh Peradi, Yogi Babu and Munishkanth. Kavya Thapar, who was seen in the Telugu film, Ee Maaya Peremito, is making her Tamil debut as a heroine with Market Raja MBBS. 

Saran, who is known for his frequent collaborations with composer Bharadwaj, will be teaming up with music director Simon K King of Sathya fame for this film. Market Raja MBBS also marks the filmmaker’s first collaboration with his younger brother KV Guhan, who is handling the cinematography. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Market Raja MBBS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp