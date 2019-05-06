Home Entertainment Tamil

Anandhi joins Shanthanu’s Ravana Kottam

Anandhi, who was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Pariyerum Perumal, has now been roped in to play the female lead in Ravana Kottam, which also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. 

Published: 06th May 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashameera Aiyappan
Express News Service

Anandhi, who was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Pariyerum Perumal, has now been roped in to play the female lead in Ravana Kottam, which also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. 

The film is directed by Madha Yaanai Koottam-fame Vikram Sukumaran, and Anandhi says the major reasons for her to come on board was the director and the script. “I have always wanted to be part of films that are conceptually strong. After Pariyerum Perumal, I am glad to be part of such a project. I play a Chennai girl who visits her village for a festival,” she says, remaining tight-lipped about the  plot otherwise.

The shooting of this film is currently in process at Ramnad. Bankrolled by Kannan Ravi, Ravana Kottam has music by Justin Prabhakaran, and also stars Prabhu, Ilavarasu, Sujatha Sivakumar, Aruldoss, and Deepa Shankar. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pariyerum Perumal Ravana Kottam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp