Anandhi joins Shanthanu’s Ravana Kottam

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Anandhi, who was last seen in the critically-acclaimed Pariyerum Perumal, has now been roped in to play the female lead in Ravana Kottam, which also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

The film is directed by Madha Yaanai Koottam-fame Vikram Sukumaran, and Anandhi says the major reasons for her to come on board was the director and the script. “I have always wanted to be part of films that are conceptually strong. After Pariyerum Perumal, I am glad to be part of such a project. I play a Chennai girl who visits her village for a festival,” she says, remaining tight-lipped about the plot otherwise.

The shooting of this film is currently in process at Ramnad. Bankrolled by Kannan Ravi, Ravana Kottam has music by Justin Prabhakaran, and also stars Prabhu, Ilavarasu, Sujatha Sivakumar, Aruldoss, and Deepa Shankar.

