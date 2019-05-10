Vijay Sethupathi to play a dual role in Sanga Tamizhan

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film with director Vijay Chandar of Sketch-fame has been titled Sanga Tamizhan. The first look of the film, featuring a stern Vijay Sethupathi sporting a thick stubble and a handlebar moustache, was also released.

Now, we hear that the actor will be playing a dual role for the first time in his career in the film. "Sanga Tamizhan is a double-hero subject. But, the director was very particular about Vijay Sethupathi playing both the leads. Both characters have scope for performance. Almost fifty per cent of the film has been completed, and the remaining portions will be shot in and around Madurai. While Raashi Khanna has wrapped up her portions, Nivetha Pethuraj will be joining the team for the subsequent schedules," says a source close to the film's unit.

Bankrolled by Vijaya Productions, the family entertainer has a large star cast that also includes Nassar, Sriman, Ashutosh Rana, and Ravi Kishan. The film, which has Velraj handling the cinematography and Praveen KL taking care of editing duties, marks composer duo Vivek-Mervin's first collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)