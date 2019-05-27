Rewind with Ilaiyaraaja: One last ride

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

‘This picture was at the launch of a film; I’m unable to remember which one though. Since this event happened much before we collaborated, Kavignar Kannadasan didn’t know me personally then. He only knew that I was working in Panchu (Arunachalam) sir’s films. He penned his last three film songs at my studio.

The songs were Koondhalile Megam Vandhu from Bala Nagamma, Raja Rani Jacky from Netrikkan and finally Kanne Kalaimaane from Moondram Pirai. He came out of the studio after writing Kanne Kalaimaane and said, “Raja nejemave kuduthu vechavan. I’ve decided not to write songs for films anymore and these three will be my last contribution to film lyrics. Since Raja got the opportunity to compose these songs, he is indeed lucky.” He didn’t say this to me — I got to know about it through a common friend later. Kavignar and MS Viswanathan anna are legends who redefined Tamil film music. Nobody can forget their contribution to the industry.

(As told to Navein Darshan)