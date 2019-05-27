Home Entertainment Tamil

Rewind with Ilaiyaraaja: One last ride

Ahead of the upcoming Ilaiyaraaja concert, Isai Celebrates Isai, the Isaignani, in this column, reflects on an old photo of his from the TNIE archive.

Published: 27th May 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

(From left) Ilaiyaraaja, Kannadasan and Gangai Amaran. (Photo | File/ EPS)

(From left) Ilaiyaraaja, Kannadasan and Gangai Amaran. (Photo | File/ EPS)

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

‘This picture was at the launch of a film; I’m unable to remember which one though. Since this event happened much before we collaborated, Kavignar Kannadasan didn’t know me personally then. He only knew that I was working in Panchu (Arunachalam) sir’s films. He penned his last three film songs at my studio.

The songs were Koondhalile Megam Vandhu from Bala Nagamma, Raja Rani Jacky from Netrikkan and finally Kanne Kalaimaane from Moondram Pirai. He came out of the studio after writing Kanne Kalaimaane and said, “Raja nejemave kuduthu vechavan. I’ve decided not to write songs for films anymore and these three will be my last contribution to film lyrics. Since Raja got the opportunity to compose these songs, he is indeed lucky.” He didn’t say this to me — I got to know about it through a common friend later. Kavignar and MS Viswanathan anna are legends who redefined Tamil film music. Nobody can forget their contribution to the industry.

(As told to Navein Darshan) 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Ilaiyaraaja MS Viswanathan Rewind with Ilaiyaraaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp