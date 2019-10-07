Popular Tamil comedian Krishnamurthy passes away in Kerala

By Online Desk

Popular Tamil comedy actor Krishnamurthy aka Manager Krishnamurthy, known for his roles alongside Vadivelu, passed away this morning due to a heart attack at a shooting location in Kumily, Kerala.

According to news reports, the actor who rose to fame following his performance as a mentally-challenged person in Vijayakanth-Soundarya starrer "Thavasi", passed away around 4:30 AM in the border town near Theni. Though he was rushed to a hospital by the crew at director Sakthi Chidambaram's set, the "Naan Kadavul" actor passed away before reaching the destination.

He was called Manager Krishnamurthy as he worked as a production manager in Tamil film industry before starting to do small roles. He has been part of many hit movies like "Englishkaran", "Roja Kootam" and "Friends".

Krishnamurthy is survived by his wife and two children.