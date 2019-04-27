Home Entertainment Telugu

Twist of fate

Sriram Kanneganti, a theatre artist from New York, found his calling Back home in Hyderabad. A Visa Delay led him to his big debut in A Telugu web series produced by Northstar Entertainment

Call it destiny or just blind coincidence, Sriram Kanneganti visited back home from his active life as an artist in the New York theatre scene to renew his visa last June. Cut to today, he has two lucrative gigs in his hand. “This was never the plan,” he admits chuckling.

Currently playing one of the main characters on the college-based web series called The Grill by Northstar Productions, Sriram finds himself in awe of the work. His experience as an actor has so far only been limited to short films and off-Broadway theatre. So to be working on a production relatively this big is new and exciting for the youngster.

“Our best work in New York was The View from the Bridge written by Arthur Mills. I played the negative role in it and the preview of it got great reviews there. I also featured in a few short films in the US,” he shares. But life changed when he visited home last year. “I was here to renew my visa and that was getting delayed. My parents encouraged me to try finding work here while I was here. I auditioned in various places and I finally landed this gig,” he enthuses. Sriram is also traveling with a filmmaker from Chennai for a feature film which is now in pre-production stage.

Acting in a Telugu web series, which is not a familiar zone even for actors from here, might have been daunting for Sriram who comes from an avid theatre background. Except, he says that he found friends at work that he gets along with so well, that it has become even more exciting and comfortable. “My team, the director and all my co-actors have been extremely supportive. And this is Telugu comedy, which has a personality of its own. It is nothing like anything I have ever played before. It helps to have a talented bunch around you for you to bring out your best as well,” says the 23-year-old.

So is this where he intends to further his career? The answer for now, is no. “We have another show of the same play I mentioned earlier set to happen in September, so I will go back for that. For now, I guess, I will have to juggle between my lives here and there,” he says.

Sriram in his own little way wants to represent the immigrant life through his work abroad. He laments that the roles are often do not strictly correspond to the actor’s ethnicity, but he is hopeful. And he is ready to roll whenever that happens.

