'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' shooting hits a roadblock in Karnataka's Bidar

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed in Bidar Fort on Monday following a clash between local Muslim leaders and the film crew of popular Telugu actor Chiranjeevi’s historical war film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.

According to preliminary reports, the controversy erupted after the production unit began filming several scenes of the film with actor Kiccha Sudeep and others at the Solah Khamba Mosque (16 pillars mosque) inside the Bidar Fort on Sunday.

“The local Muslim youth were agitated seeing the idols of Hindu deities at the praying area inside the mosque. They raised objections after which the unit halted the shoot on Sunday night. However, the production team resumed the shoot on Monday morning, which lead to tension between both parties. The intervention of police prevented any violence,” said a source from the production unit.

The angry mob demanded that a case be registered against the film’s director Surender Reddy and Sudeep for ‘hurting their religious sentiments’.

An investigation is underway and as a result, the film’s shooting has hit been stalled.“We had obtained permissions to film inside the fort from the concerned officer-in-charge in the Archaeological department. But the police have removed the sets from the fort. Halting the shoot has led to severe losses, amounting to crores,” the source adds.

Produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the life and times of India’s first freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Also starring are Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah Bhatia. Sye Raa is being made on a budget of Rs 300 crore in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is based on the life and times of on of India's first freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Popular Telugu actor, also known as Megastar, Chiranjeevi will play the titular character. The budget is said to be a whopping Rs 300 crore. It is being produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan Tej.