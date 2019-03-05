Home Entertainment Telugu

Baahubali-fame Rana Daggubati rules out foray into politics

Rana said he likes politics as it has a good drama and will want to do films on such dramas.

Rana Daggubati

COIMBATORE: Baahubali-fame Rana Daggubati has ruled out a foray into politics, as other actors have done, but said he wants to continue doing films.

"It is personal for actors to enter politics, like Rajnikanth and Kamal Hassan. I like politics as it has a good drama and I want to do films on such dramas," he said, ruling out his entry into this field.

On doing films in Tamil, he said the situation has changed now and there was no language barrier for a film.

Any movie with a universal subject has wide acceptance across the entire country, he said.

A Tamil director, with a Telugu hero doing a Hindi film was well-received, Rana said.

Rana, who was here to participate in Maha Shivarathri celebrations organised by Isha Foundation Monday night, launched a global brand of wrist watches earlier.

