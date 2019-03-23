Into new horizons

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

We all have danced to his tunes but few have known SS Thaman for the soft-spoken professional that he is. As he rides the wave as one of the busiest music directors in the film industry, he is all set to slide into a new arena as well.

Star Maa’s music reality show, Super Singer which starts today at 9 pm, will now feature Thaman as a judge. Alongside hosts Hariteja and Revanth and partnering with mentors like Raghu Kunche and Kalpana, the show will have amateur singers tapping into the forgotten passion.

Thaman himself taking a fresh step into the public view, who has stayed away from cameras, aside from the occasional interviews or stage shows, is calm and composed about the upgrade. In a candid chat with the music composer, we find out what he looks forward to about this new chapter in his life.

Excerpts:

You’re a pretty private person and you barely make any public appearances. And now, you are going to be in full view through a mega TV show. What is happening?!

I just wanted to try out something new. People haven’t been able to get to know me me personally. I don’t dance or sing, only appear in the background even in performances. Now that it has been 10 years since I have entered the industry, I wanted to show people how I am, how I deal with music and how I am as a person.

What made you take this step?

I composed for Bigg Boss Season 1 and we have been collaborating on and off since. I loved the way they approached me and the concept of the show. It won’t just be all about singing but about various aspects of music. Even the format wont be in the same pace as before. You’ll see!

What’s your strategy for judging these new aspiring singers?

I’m being myself. I’m being strong towards what I know and believe in. I’m sticking to what I know. I’m going with the flow of the show and not going with scripts nor listening to anyone.

I am keeping some things in mind, though.

I started my journey with music at the age of nine. So far I was composing only music now I am composing my words, my demeanor as well. The first two days on the sets of the show were a little difficult. Judging someone is a big headache in life.(laughs) You have to give them advice, motivation. And when you are given that responsibility, you need to have maturity to carry it.

You also need to inherently feel like you have done something in life to be able to advice. But yes, I am getting into the groove slowly.

Are you apprehensive about what you might have to hear, now that you are opening up to public?

I expect less in life. That’s what keeps me going. If anything good happens, I take it in a stride. If people troll me or take me for a ride, then I try to learn from it. I don’t take success to my head or failure to my heart. Otherwise I wouldn’t be around for the 25 years and 100 films that I have been around for. Camera isn’t new for me. I did act in Boys. I am enjoying this new space. In fact, I’m technically not out of my usual job. I’m finding new talents here; I’m finding my own future singers. I’m on the hunt!.

How does all this fit with your busy schedule?!

I’ll be getting done with this by May. I’m just scheduling my other work accordingly until then. I am currently working for Venky Mama and Disco Raja and another movie to be announced soon. So it doesn’t feel like I’m putting too much on my plate. I’m finding my rhythm.

What should people expect from the show?

People will relate to the stories of the contestants. The show will feature contestants who left their passion behind – homemakers, police, software employees – and such. These are the people who wanted to become singers but couldn’t. This is their chance. One good song can change their life. The hosts Hariteja and Revanth are a great addition, so are the mentors Raghu Kunche and Kalpana. It’s going to be uber-energetic with such people on board.