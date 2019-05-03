Fire at Chiranjeevi's farmhouse as film sets of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy damaged

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A massive fire broke out on the sets of Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming historical war drama 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' on Friday morning, gutting around Rs 3 crore set property. However, no casualty was reported.

A huge set resembling a historic fort was erected by the makers at Chiranjeevi's farmhouse at Kokapet a few months ago. The film's shooting went till late evening on Thursday. The fire accident has forced Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan to cancel his shooting today in the city.

A fire broke out in the farmhouse of #Telugu superstar #Chiranjeevi on the outskirts of #Hyderabad on May 3, damaging part of a film set, #police said.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/UyfZ1HOap5

— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 3, 2019

According to preliminary reports, a short-circuit on the set could have triggered the fire at around 5 am, which has quickly spread to the entire property. Seeing the smoke rising out of the set, the locals have alerted the cops who swung into action with three fire tenders to douse the flames. By the time they reached, the flames had engulfed the entire set.

This was the second time Sye Raa's film set has caught fire as a similar mishap damaging over Rs 2 crore set property took place on the sets at Annapurna Studios in November 2017. The incident is a huge setback to the team as it will take at least two months to resume the proceedings.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy shows Chiranjeevi reprising the role of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, while Nayanthara plays his wife, Siddhamma. The film also features Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu and Tamannah Bhatia in supporting roles.

The production has been underway for two years and the makers have planned to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi for Dasara. Bollywood composer Amit Trivedi wields the baton of music for this magnum opus produced by Ram Charan under Konidela Productions.