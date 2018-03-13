Nepal has witnessed several flight accidents, with many of them turning fatal, during the past few years. Here is a list of major flight accidents in the Himalayan country after 2010. | December 15, 2010 – Tara Air de Havilland Canada DHC-6 | The Twin Otter plane carrying three crew and 19 passengers including one American smashed into a mountainside shortly after taking off from a small airstrip 140 kilometres (90 miles) east of Kathmandu. (In pic: Handout picture released by The Nepalese Army, on December 16, 2010 shows the wreckage of the plane carrying passengers and crew at the site of a passenger plane crash in the remote location of Okhaldhunga district.| AFP/Nepalese Army)