IN PICTURES | Deadly plane crashes in Nepal since 2010

Nepal has witnessed several flight accidents, with many of them turning fatal, during the past few years. Here is a list of major flight accidents in the Himalayan country after 2010.

December 15, 2010 – Tara Air de Havilland Canada DHC-6 | The Twin Otter plane carrying three crew and 19 passengers including one American smashed into a mountainside shortly after taking off from a small airstrip 140 kilometres (90 miles) east of Kathmandu. (In pic: Handout picture released by The Nepalese Army, on December 16, 2010 shows the wreckage of the plane carrying passengers and crew at the site of a passenger plane crash in the remote location of Okhaldhunga district.| AFP/Nepalese Army)

September 25, 2011 - Buddha Air Beechcraft 1900D | A small aircraft taking tourists on a sightseeing trip around Mount Everest crashed in Nepal killing all 19 people on board. (In Pic: Onlookers and rescuers are seen near the wreckage of a Buddha Air Beechcraft 1900D aircraft at Kot Danda in Lalitpur, on the outskirts of Kathmandu. | AFP File Photo)

May 14, 2012 - Agni Air Flight CHT| A Dornier plane crashed near a treacherous high-altitude airport in northern Nepal, killing 15 people while six others miraculously survived (In Pic: Onlookers and rescuers are seen near the wreckage of an Agni Air Dornier Do 228 aircraft at the crash site in Jomsom, some 300 kms west of Kathmandu. | AFP File photo)

September 29, 2012 – Sita Air Flight 601| The twin-propeller Sita Air plane had just taken off from Kathmandu and was headed to the town of Lukla, gateway to Mount Everest, when it plunged into the banks of a river near Kathmandu, killing all 19 on board. (The mangled tail section of the crashed Sita Air Dornier Do 228 aircraft is seen in Manohara, Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu. | AFP File Photo)

May 16, 2013 – Nepal Airlines Flight 555 | Twenty-one people were hurt, including eight Japanese tourists, when a small Nepal Airlines Twin Otter aircraft skidded off a Nepal airport runway and plunged into a river. (Nepalese onlookers and rescuers stand near the wreckage of the Nepal Airlines Twin Otter aircraft crash site in Jomsom | AFP File Photo)

February 16, 2014 – Nepal Airlines Flight 183 | A domestic passenger plane with fifteen passengers and three crew members crashed in the jungles near Dhikura VDC, killing all 18 on board. In Pic: Nepalese rescue team members looks through the wreckage of a Nepal Airlines Twin Otter aircraft, which crashed in Arghakhanchi district, some 226 kms (140 miles) north-west of Kathmandu. | AFP File photo)

February 24, 2016 - Tara Air Flight | All 23 on board the Tara Air Flight 193, a Viking Air-built DHC-6 Twin Otter, including a Chinese national and a Kuwaiti, were killed when the flight from Pokhara to Jomsom crashed in Myagdi, a mountainous district. (In Pic: Nepalese men carry bodies of airplane crash victims after they were airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu on February 25, 2016. | AFP File Photo)

February 26, 2016 – Air Kasthamandap crash | Two pilots were killed when a small passenger plane crash landed in Nepal. However, all nine passengers survived. (In Pic: Nepalese onlookers gather around the wreckage of a Kasthamandap Air plane which crashed in Kalikot district some 650 kms west of Kathmandu | AFP File Photo)

March 12, 2018 - US-Bangla Airlines crash | Flight 211, a Bombardier Q400, on an international flight from Dhaka to Nepal crashed at Tribhuvan International Airport. At least 49 of the 71 people on board died. (AP)