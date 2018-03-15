Home Galleries World Rare photos of physicist Stephen Hawking with world leaders and actors By Associated Press | Published: 15th March 2018 02:44 PM | Last Updated: 15th March 2018 03:10 PM 0 Share Via Email In this May 29, 2014 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II meets Professor Stephen Hawking, during a reception for Leonard Cheshire Disability in the State Rooms, St James's Palace, London. (File| AP) In this Dec. 9, 2014 file photo Professor Stephen Hawking, front, with actress Felicity Jones, his former wife Jane and actor Eddie Redmayne, attend the UK Premiere of The Theory of Everything at the Odeon Leicester Square, London. (File| AP) In this Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2009 file photo President Barack Obama applauds after presenting the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Stephen Hawking, the renown theoretical physicist and Cambridge University professor, during ceremonies at the White House in Washington. (File | AP) In this Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2014 file photo actor Eddie Redmayne, right, and Professor Stephen Hawking arrive on the blue carpet for the UK premiere of The Theory Of Everything at the Odeon in Leicester Square, central London. (File| AP) In this Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 file photo Pope Francis greets physicist Stephen Hawking during an audience with participants at a plenary session of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences, at the Vatican. (File | AP) In this March 3, 1989 file photo British astrophysicist Dr. Stephen Hawking, 47, answers newsmen with the help of his computer and the assistance of his then wife Jane, in Paris. (File | AP) In this Thursday, May 15, 2008 file photo former South African President Nelson Mandela, right, meets with British scientist Professor Stephen Hawking, left, in Johannesburg. (File| AP) Astrophysicist Stephen Hawking is assisted off the tarmac at the Kennedy Space Center by his caregiver, Monica Guy, as he is applauded by members of the flight crew after completing a zero-gravity flight, Thursday, April 26, 2007, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (File | AP) Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Stephen Hawking Queen Elizabeth II Barack Obama Pope Francis Nelson Mandela Eddie Redmayne