Home Good News

Karnataka floods: Shirgur village celebrates Eid with jawans who saved them

After celebrating Eid with the jawans from the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Center(MLIRC) in a mosque on Monday,  residents of Shirgur village fed them sevian (sweet) and biryani to thank them.

Published: 13th August 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2019 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Soldiers of MLIRC centre with villagers in Belgavi

Soldiers of MLIRC centre with villagers in Belgavi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: We have worshiped gods in temples and in mosques our entire life, but during these deadly floods we saw our gods in army uniform, say the residents of Shirgur village in Raibag taluk in Belagavi district, who celebrated Eid with soldiers on Monday.

After celebrating Eid with the jawans from the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Center(MLIRC) in a mosque on Monday, they fed them sevian (sweet) and biryani to thank them for the rescue.

The soldiers had rushed to the flood-hit regions to save the people stuck in floods after a call from the district administration. In all, the soliders said they had rescued over 4000 people in the past 10 days in several flood-hit villages in Chikkodi, Athani, Raibag and Gokak taluks.

Aiding them were the boats and the ropes they had at their disposal. But sometimes they couldn't even turn to these and had to swim in deep waters.

The soldiers took up rescue operations in Muslim-dominated Shirgur village for two days - August 10 and 11. People here had lost hope of survival until they saw the men in army uniform.

Working round the clock, the soldiers evacuated about 100 people stuck in the village

Speaking to Express, Miansab Mulla, a senior citizen of village said, 'We would not have celebrated Eid this year had soldiers not rescued us from the deadly floods. The soldiers are the reason for our celebration, hence we invited them.'

Major Rajpal Singh Rathore of MLIRC said, "My column of 40 soldiers was engaged in operations ceaselessly during the last nine days. When they invited us for the celebrations, we agreed. We prayed for the villagers well-being. With love, they fed us sweets and biryani. It gave us immense satisfaction and we enjoyed being with the kind-hearted people."

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka floods Shirgur Eid MLIRC Belagavi soldiers
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri woman breaks down after listening to a fellow Kashmiri narrating memories of past Eid in the Valley. Kashmiris living in Delhi gathered at Jantar Mantar on Monday to observe Eid al-Adha. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
How does Eid away from home feel? Kashmiris answer..
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas of Shimoga town (Photo | Twitter/ CM of Karnataka)
Karnataka Floods: CM Yediyurappa asks Centre to release Rs 10000 crore immediately
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp