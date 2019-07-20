Home Good News

How one apartment in Chennai beat water crisis

The 160 families residing at Akshaya Adora have not bought water in the last two years.

Published: 20th July 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Residents checking the rain water harvesting system in an apartment complex in Kazhipattur | Express

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While homeowners and residents associations across the city are busy squabbling and haggling with water suppliers, ever since an acute shortage in supply began this summer, those living in an apartment complex in Kazhipattur have been able to keep away from this these troubles.

The 160 families residing at Akshaya Adora have not bought water in the last two years. Instead, they put together a robust water harvesting and recycling system that takes care of all their needs. Water drawn from borewells and an open well at their premises is recycled, eliminating the question of shortage.

Close to 1.5 lakh litres of water used by the residents on daily basis gets treated and harvested. As a result, residents say, their water sources never go dry. Residents say their sewage treatment plant can handle two lakh litres. Water that goes into toilets and drains end up at this plant. Thus recycled water is used for several purposes -- around 50,000 litres for gardening, 1 lakh litres to recharge the groundwater table. 

"Three years ago, we decided to put an end to the practice of buying water from outside," says Vidyaprakash, secretary of the apartment. "Even now during the crisis, we are not worried about cutting back on supply. We provide water round the clock, because such a system is in place." The next factor is keeping the rainwater harvesting system clean without blockages, said residents.

"Before water reaches the well around 40 trenches dug around the apartment carry it to a percolation pit. This acts as a filter. We periodically clean these pipes and trenches to get rid of insects, leaves and sediment," adds Vidyaprakash.

The only change the apartment management had to do because of the water crisis, was to increase the frequency of checking for leaks and repairs. "Plumbers check for leaks and repairs in 12 water connections in all houses twice a day. Before, this was done only once a week. Similarly, 56 pipes, part of the harvesting system, is checked once a week as opposed to once a month earlier. Leaks are immediately repaired and a record book is kept for these complaints," says another resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai water crisis
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp