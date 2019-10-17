Policing with a heart: Telangana cops show the way

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

Police - it is a word that commands respect and elicits fear. Now with Telangana Police, and more importantly Hyderabad Police, turning accessible and friendlier to citizens, the distance between the police administration is being bridged steadily. Whether it is the interactive social media of each department or the reliable communication from top officials, every step that the Police department has been taking is raising the bar for citizens to act responsibly. Citizen-friendly is the buzzword at the Telangana Police Headquarters in Hyderabad and there is no stone being left unturned to ensure this all year.

As regulators, the police are bound to play the role of someone who needs to point out other’s mistakes, but the Police Commemoration Week which is observed from October 15-21 across the state is going to focus on showcasing the human face of the police.

Here are a few initiatives, upgrades and ideas that they have adopted that have been a huge success.

Citizen connect

One of their biggest pride is their approachability and the easy access that they have created for the public to reach them. Whether it is their active social media pages or the phone numbers available on the websites for quick contact of respective authorities, they are available on your fingertips. Being vocal with the public and interacting with them through drives, awareness campaigns and lectures in educational institutions, they have now created a friendly demeanour for the citizens. Complaints - even on their own officers - are treated fairly along with the assured results on their Facebook page. “Their attitude towards law and their responsiveness makes us feel closer to them. Now they are not a stranger when we see them out in public, they are our cops,” says Avanthika Rao, a college student.

Good samaritans

It isn’t every day that you see a government official go out of their way for the better of the people. But when it comes to Hyderabad police, there are more instances than we can count where they have warmed our hearts. Who doesn’t remember the viral picture of a four-month-old smiling up at the Nampally cops who rescued him from kidnappers in a record time of 16 hours! Viral or not, the good deeds of the police are not going unnoticed. It wasn’t long ago when Traffic CI Anjapalli Nagamallu carried a wheelchair-bound citizen stuck in a waterlogged road on his shoulders back to safety. While these are just a couple of examples, every day, the Hyderabad Police Department sets new standards to public service.

Undeniable results

Nothing proves its worth without showing results. And in just a year’s time, the department has shown immense change. In their recent reports, they mentioned that the compliance to traffic rules had increased from 75% to 90%. Of course, that could be because of the fear of inflated fines. However, it worked! Similarly, the efforts of the SHE Teams have also not gone in vain. In the past five years, the number of minors nabbed for sexual harassment of women in public places across the State has come down drastically from 70% to 13%.

Going techy

Possibly one of the most-tech savvy departments in the country, Hyderabad Police Department uses the best technologies and applications to use for the best results. Telangana police partnered with cab service providers to ensure a secure ride for travellers, particularly women. They integrated their official safety app, Hawk-Eye with these service providers such that an SOS reaches them in case of an emergency. Soon, Telangana’s Command Control Room will be set in swanky twin towers in Banjara Hills. The integrated command and control centre, a data fusion centre, will be established in the 15-storeyed building.

Safety for our sisters

Women’s safety has been given a high priority in the agenda of Hyderabad police. Proof of that is the She Teams, a one-of-its-kind task force that focuses entirely on crime against women and works towards eradicating it. Among the various initiatives taken for women especially by IG (Law and Order) Swati Lakra, another one worth mentioning is the Bharosa centres, which are support centres for women and children affected by violent crimes. With incognito manoeuvres, counselling sessions, several awareness campaigns headed by Lakra, Hyderabadi women are a step ahead in terms of safety. “All it takes is one complaint. Come up to the police station with your problem and we will certainly help you out,” assures Lakra. What started as a small team five years ago turned into a force that thousands of women turn to. The team also consists of men, who go through a gender sensitisation programme.

— Srividya Palaparthi

