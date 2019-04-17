Now, you can 'hide replies' to avoid abusive Twitter trolls

Home Lifestyle Tech

Claiming that the feature will help in curbing abusive behaviour and hateful content, Twitter users  personalize conversations and keep trolls invisible on their timelines. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to deal with abusive comments by trolls, microblogging site Twitter is planning to come up with an innovative feature, which will allow a user to hide replies to their tweets, and will help them personalize the kind of conversation they want on the platform. 

"Starting in June, we'll be experimenting with ways to give people more control over their conversations by giving them an option to hide replies to their tweets," Donald Hicks, Vice President, Twitter Service and David Gasca, Twitter's Senior Director, Product Management, Health, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

This feature can help the users to keep trolls invisible on their timelines. Twitter claims that this feature will help in curbing abusive behaviour and hateful content.

Currently, Facebook and Instagram have already given users much more power in terms of dealing with the comments to their posts, including an option to delete them.

Twitter said 100,000 accounts were suspended for creating new accounts after a suspension during January-March 2019 -- a 45 per cent increase from the same time last year.

"We are updating our rules in the next few weeks so they're shorter, simpler and easier to understand," the blog added.

