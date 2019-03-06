Home Lifestyle Tech

Apple eases repair policy for iPhones with third-party batteries: Report

Apple usually refrains from repairing iPhones with aftermarket parts, regardless of the circumstances ond state of the device.

Published: 06th March 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone (File | AP)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: A leaked internal Apple document suggests that the company has allowed Genius Bar -- a tech support station located in its retail stores -- and Apple Authorised Service Providers (AASPs) to repair iPhones with a third-party battery fitted in them, the media reported.

"The Genius Bar and AASPs are now permitted to replace the third-party battery with an official Apple battery for the standard fee. Before starting the repair, the Genius Bar must drain the third-party battery to less than 60 per cent of a charge," MacRumours reported.

The document also notes that if the repair is not concerned with the battery but related to display, logic board, microphones and so forth, the Genius Bar and AASPs have been instructed to proceed with the usual servicing.

"If the iPhone's battery tabs are broken or missing, or there is excessive adhesive, the Genius Bar and AASPs are permitted to replace the entire iPhone for only the cost of a battery replacement at their discretion," the report further added.

ALSO READ | Apple asks developers to disclose or remove screen-recording codes

The silently updated guidelines should apply to all international markets.

Apple usually refrains from repairing iPhones with aftermarket parts, regardless of the circumstances ond state of the device.

The iPhone-maker would still decline service for devices with third-party logic boards, microphones, lightning connectors, headphone jacks, volume button and certain other components, the report informed.

However, in February 2017, the company eased its repair policy for iPhones with third-party displays.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apple Genius Bar Apple iPhones Apple iPhone repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp