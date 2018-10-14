Home Magazine

Ramlila’s Techtonic Shift   

In India, taking to cultural activities at a young age is no surprise.

Published: 14th October 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2018 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

A scene from the play, Sampurn Ramayana

In India, taking to cultural activities at a young age is no surprise. The varied states and their equally colourful performing arts motivate the artist within. For Shashidharan Nair, director of Sampurn Ramayana by Aryan Heritage Foundation, it was no different. At the age of eight, his grandfather introduced him to the art of Kathakali, and from there on began his journey into the world of dance and drama.

“The journey,” says Nair, “has been extremely fulfilling but it has not been easy. When I went on to learn other dance forms (he is proficient in Chhau and Kalaripayattu, besides the modern dance forms), it was a tough task in the beginning. A lot of training in different styles and forms, coupled with hard work and perspiration, has been a part of this journey. But, I must say, it has been an enriching experience.”

With over five years of experience in performing arts, Nair today finds his directorial and choreography work made it easy for him. “I can work on any theme and music as well as manage to work with both professionals and amateurs with equal ease,” he says. Blending modern dance with Kathakali, Chhau and Kalaripayattu in his stage performances, he believes movement design and vocabulary depends on the theme that is to be presented. 

Some stage performers have a set of superstitions they follow before entering the performing arena, but Nair claims he has no time for those. “When I am performing on the stage I try to rediscover who and what I am and focus on the character that I will become on stage. That’s how I prepare for the audience and the show, the rest I leave to my performance,” he says.

For this maverick performer, who has essayed many a role on stage and choreographed countless products, it has not always been a smooth run. “I had to choreograph ‘Parikrama’ based on the theme of five elements. It was created for Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra 20-odd years ago and posed a real challenge as it required unusual movement design. However, I am glad that it turned out to be a great success and the unusual movements spurred many similar productions with others emulating the movements even today,” he smiles.

From the time Nair started his tentative journey on stage to the times now, the theatre world has undergone a sea-change. Where once it was all a manual process, technical innovations have made an entry, and the director-choreographer thinks that it has helped the stream. “They have helped add a dynamic dimension to theatre,” he says. 

the play
Sampurn Ramayana is a three-hour-long Broadway-style Ramlila using modern technology, covering a 180-ft stage that is further divided into six sub-stages. The show is performed by over 120 professional actors and dancers. It comprises 16 original sound tracks with fusion of Indian and Western music. Multi-layer LED screens give depth to the scenes and a 3D effect to all the visuals. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aryan Heritage Foundation Shashidharan Nair Kathakali Chhau Kalaripayattu Ramlila

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
Folk artists perform during the inauguration of Dasara festival atop chamundi hill in Mysuru. (Photo|Udayshankar S/ EPS)
Mysuru Dasara celebrations in pictures
facebook twitter whatsapp