Show stoppers of Hyderabad

Swati Sanyal Tarafdar By

The buzz around Ramoji Film City (RFC) that Hyderabad denizens keep-alive might seem passionate and over-hyped to routine visitors to the city. But the aspect that keeps the film city alive and kicking is probably its live shows that young artists present and perform with complete enthusiasm and precision.

Take for instance the welcoming ritual that’s performed each morning for early visitors at Eureka, the threshold to the film city.

Right at the strike of 9.45 am on the clock, the crowd of visitors to the film city experience a riot of music and dance performances.

As the wooden plank-doors to the Central Court comes down, dancers in gold costumes and ethnic jewellery ballet out, gyrating to loud folk melodies welcoming tourists.

The 15-minute show moves and spreads from the stairs of Eureka to the centre of Central Court.

This is just one of the six performances that happens daily at RFC. The carnival, which is held twice a year coinciding with the summer and Dussehra vacations, hosts multiple other events.

After the grand welcome, visitors indulge in the theme parks or take their designated buses around the studios, soaking in the sets of Magadheera, Kick, Leader, Simha, Maryada Ramanna, Badrinath, Brindavanam, Dookudu, Sri Rama Rajyam, Gabbar Singh, Mirchi, Legend, Manam, and over 2,500 others that were shot here.

They experience the gigantic sets and props at the sprawling Baahubali area and enjoy the brightly lit, ultra extravagant sets and costumes of Sri Bhagavatham, a popular TV serial.

Once the heat becomes unbearable, exhausted visitors find solace in the dark, air-conditioned auditoriums that clock live shows at regular intervals.

The 30-minute Spirit of Ramoji showcases theatrical performances from the movies that left their marks in the industry and were shot at the RFC, taking the audience for a roller-coaster ride of emotions—from exuberance to romance, to patriotism.

Naresh Thogat, a reputed makeup artist in Tollywood who started his career from the RFC, says, “There are unwritten rules in the filmmaking universe. I learned the basics here.”

Lights, Camera, Action is a favourite among the young visitors as they watch sequences from Finding Nemo and other such animated films.

It shows how darkness, backlights and shadows are used to create special effects on screen. Action movie fans usually head for the Wild West Stunt pavilion where they show how cowboys fight their battles in Hollywood and how Indian action heroes pull off stunts and shoot fight sequences.

Action is probably the most fun show for movie buffs. It gives the audience a hands-on experience on how movies are shot.

It starts with the actors, then brings in the props, explains the fooling techniques that create visual imagery.

It shows how various sounds are created from mundane items, and finally explains the importance of editing and dubbing—all as the audience move from one hall to the other, growing in their learning. Finally, the virtual tour at Space Yatra, which is a simulated space travel experience, showcases the back screen rolls and shifts to explain how speed is reflected on the silver screen.

“RFC was incepted in the year 1996 and currently stands on 2,000 acres. Originally conceived as a one-stop destination for world-class filmmaking facility, it soon demonstrated its tourism potential as people expressed a desire to have a glimpse into film making,” explains A V Rao, Vice President, RFC.

RFC creates and serves dreams, not only for those who visit but also for those who generate their livelihoods from here, such as the budding professionals—actors, dancers, make-up artists, technicians, and set designers; for the likes of Bindoo Bhandari, who dreams to make it big in the industry.

“I am learning the tricks of the trade here—ways to carry yourself, ways to do business, to negotiate, network, swimming through the internal politics. I hope to be industry-ready when I take the next step,” she says.