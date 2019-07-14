Home Magazine

Saviours of a Choking Planet

National Geographic’s ‘Sea to Source: Ganges’ expedition provides scientific intervention into 
the ever-rising plastic waste crisis faced by India’s most-revered river
 

Published: 14th July 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bhumesh Bharti, the expedition team and partners in India

It all starts with a pledge and ends with honouring that promise. Sounds simple, right? But that’s exactly where the gap lies. National Geographic’s ‘Sea to Source: Ganges’ expedition is looking to bridge this gap and find inclusive solutions to the plastic waste crisis, as part of its ‘Planet or ?’ initiative. The plan is to assess the scale of the problem aggravated by discarded plastic into the Ganges. In partnership with the Wildlife Institute of India, the University of Dhaka and WildTeam, it hopes to gather experts to tackle the quandary that concerns all living beings. 

Considering about nine million tonnes of plastic flows through our oceans annually, suffocating marine life before entering the human food chain, ‘Planet or Plastic?’ reiterates the imminent environmental doom that will rip through the planet if not addressed in time. If that’s not enough, it may help to know that 90 per cent of plastic reaching our oceans comes from only 10 rivers, of which eight are in Asia, with the Ganges being one of them.  There could be more plastic than fish (by weight) in the ocean by 2050, according to New Plastics Economy. 

The ‘Sea to Source: Ganges’ expedition is the first of many international river expeditions that have been planned to reduce single-use plastic reaching the ocean. The team visited the Ganges in spring and now hopes to head back after the monsoon to seize data basis seasonal vacillations. The blueprint of the campaign covers land, water and people. As the land segment collects data on the use of plastic within communities, it concentrates on waste collection and management.

The water team studies plastic pollution in the air, water, sediment and species in and around the river, while the socioeconomic team surveys local communities along the expedition route to understand awareness levels and perceptions of plastic pollution. It also looks at household plastic waste management and devises solutions for addressing this issue, according to National Geographic leads.  

The team, comprising 15 scientists, will work with local stakeholders to combine scientific knowledge and storytelling to drive home the point. “We are committed to better understanding and documenting how plastic waste travels from source to sea and to filling critical knowledge gaps around plastic flow, load and composition. There will be scientific documentation of plastic waste in a watershed so that we can develop holistic and inclusive solutions,” says Heather Koldewey, National Geographic Fellow and Scientific Co-Lead. 

They are also looking at how much plastic enters rivers from land, how much gets blown or washed away from mismanaged waste on land, and how plastic concentrations vary along an entire river.  But the responsibility of lessening the plastic footprint, especially single-use plastics precedes it all. “Reconnecting with nature is also an important way to understand why we need to protect it.

We have been so fortunate to experience the rich biodiversity that lives in the Ganga, from waterbirds to river dolphins, and caring for this important river system and its wildlife requires changes in how we use and dispose of plastic,” says Jenna Jambeck, National Geographic Fellow and Scientific Co-Lead, who is working with Koldewey to identify solutions through socioeconomic research, community focus group discussions, and district-level workshops with different stakeholders.

“On completion of our expeditions, we will work with our partners, collaborators and key government agencies to identify options for effective and inclusive solutions, with a road map for their implementation,” she says. And that will just be a starting point.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sea to Source: Ganges waste waste management
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp