Home Magazine

From outrage to art in Mattanchery's TKM Warehouse

A Delhi-based artist is inspired by struggles all over the world as well as closer to home to bring serious issues via art.

Published: 17th March 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Painting, art

The Buddha installation.

As you step into the TKM Warehouse at Mattancherry, Kochi, a stand-alone brick wall catches the eye. The top is covered by black upholstery, from which hangs several strands of black hair. It looks benign, but Probir Gupta, a featured artist at the Kochi Muziris Biennale, is implying an act of extreme brutality through this work. “This is a reference to the Muzaffarnagar communal riots of 2013 when several women were raped inside their own houses. Finally, seven women decided to speak out about what had happened,” says Probir about the installation titled ‘Witness to Turbulence’. 

The Delhi-based artist, who grew up in Kolkata, is inspired by struggles all over the world as well as closer to home. “In Bengal, there was a movement against zamindars or landlords who were ruthlessly snatching land from the people. My work is about people and situations. I don’t claim myself to be from the left or the right. I’m basically for human rights,” says the 59-year-old.

According to Probir, in any area of conflict it is the women who are first attacked. “At present, the Rohingya women are being gang-raped and tortured by Burmese soldiers. This is happening in Syria’s ongoing civil war. It happened in the 1971 Bangladesh War. Korean women, who were called ‘Comfort Women’, were raped by the Japanese soldiers during the Second World War,” he says. 

Some of his works have the actual footprints of women who fled Bangladesh during the partition of India in 1947. From a middle-class life, they went tumbling down the social ladder and spent years working as domestic helps in Kolkata households. Every evening the women would meet at a temple dedicated to the snake goddess Manasa in the suburb of Sursuna.   “They would sing and cry, thinking about the past, and shared each other’s pain and sorrow. And they always prayed to the Devi for protection,” he elaborates.

Filled with historical references, an installation with the bust of defaced Lord Buddha and a brass plate dated April 2003 stands out for its references to the time when an Iraqi museum in Baghdad was vandalised by American soldiers. “It had some of the most important items of the Mesopotamian civilisation. As a citizen of this world, I wanted to express my outrage,” says Probir. The Buddha is also a reference to the huge sixth-century Buddha statues at Bamiyan, Afghanistan,  which were destroyed by the Taliban in March 2001.  

Another interesting work is an abstract painting called ‘What If?’, where Probir asks the viewer to imagine former US President George W Bush taking oath of office from legendary Black civil rights activist Dr Martin Luther King. What if, indeed! 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TKM Warehouse Outrage art Global issues art Global issues painting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp