Home Magazine Voices

An extramarital affair or two, anyone?

Upon learning that membership is free for women, I quizzed my girl pals on their possible interest in Gleeden—only to get the funniest responses.

Published: 13th May 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

It was turning out to be a boring, non-newsy kind of day. Even the squalls promised by the Met Department had not materialised. I was about to turn off my laptop when it pinged, and up popped an email about India’s online dating industry. With no interest in reading about Tinder, I was about to press delete when my attention was caught by a line about a “growing community in India that’s challenging a foundational construction of society: that a monogamous marriage is the only way to have a fulfilling term relation”. The writer went on to say that the polyamorous (people who have more than one sexual or romantic partner at a time) have a lot to “teach us about honesty, jealousy, acceptance and love itself.” 

All ennui gone, I began to read the mail with interest, and gathered that the writer, a PR person, was peddling a story on Gleeden, a dating site for “married people looking for new encounters”. Some quick Googling revealed that the French website, which is run by an all-woman team, facilitates “confidential and discreet” extramarital encounters. It set up shop in India in 2017 and has over 4 million users globally—2.8 lakh of them Indian. 

Gleeden, whose name is a hopeful marriage of Glee and Eden, the failed garden of bliss, surveyed 3,512 Indian men and 3,121 women last summer and learnt two things: One, contrary to popular belief, Indian women are not averse to making the first move to seek extramarital partners and, in fact, take the lead in over one-third cases.

Two, it’s mostly the 39-49 age group that seeks fresh encounters outside of marriage. 
Though Gleeden talks about polyamory (the fourth-most frequently-searched relationship term on Google in 2017) and there is a growing population of polyamorists in India (with a dedicated page on Facebook), I’m not sure that is what Indian clients are buying. If I understand correctly, polyamory requires full disclosure to all partners, and the consent of all involved. Practitioners call it ethical non-monogamy, rather than infidelity, and are reluctant to take individuals cheating on their spouses into their fold.

Given their usually very fragile egos, I can’t see such openness sitting well with the men who make up 75 per cent of Gleeden India users. An extramarital affair, conducted undercover, seems eminently doable however, especially in the large-city anonymity offered by Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore (where most of the current users reside). 

Upon learning that membership is free for women, I quizzed my girl pals on their possible interest in Gleeden—only to get the funniest responses. “Have you seen the men around here? It’s difficult enough to find one decent man. And you expect me to engage in ‘fresh encounters’?” said one. Another said: “You realise why it’s free for us women, right? It’s because the Gleeden women have spent time with Indian men. If they’re saying Indian women are open to new encounters post marriage, they must mean with other women.” I still haven’t stopped chuckling. Would any male reader care to respond? 

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
polyamorist marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

One man’s Jinnah is another man’s Nehru

Indians unwilling to silently watch the Slide

Oil-rich Western neighbourhood in turmoil

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate