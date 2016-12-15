NEW DELHI: As Russia and the US are locked in a bitter wrangling over the “Battle for Aleppo” – the largest Syrian city - India on Thursday asserted that there was no military solution to the conflict situation in Syria.

India has been supporting territorial integrity of Syria and in the conflict its position has been aligned with that of Russia that has been backing the incumbent Bashar al Assad’s government.

“India will welcome any reduction in violence and cessation of hostilities. Protection of civilians should be priority number one. We have always stood for Syria’s territorial integrity. At the same time, selective approaches to dealing with terrorist groups have had negative effect as has been proved around the world,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

Russia has announced a ceasefire in the battle-scarred city after it claimed that the last of the rebels turned themselves in following a ceasefire brokered by Moscow and Ankara. However, the US and the United Nations have been accusing large scale civilians’ casualties in the city. The ceasefire agreement had come following international pressure to evacuate the civilians.

India, for the first time since the conflict began in the country in 2011, has reached out to the Bassad government in August this year. The meeting between Minister of State MJ Akbar and President Assad signaled New Delhi’s support to the Syrian government.

“There can be no military solution to the conflict and the focus should be on an inclusive Syrian-led political dialogue,” Swarup added.

The Syrian regime has been seeking India’s support for long, but despite opposing to oust the Assad government through foreign intervention, New Delhi has not been vocal about its views on the issue. The proposal would change this and would be in sync with India’s growing aspiration for increased weight in the international arena. Also stability in the Middle East is of India’s interest as the region remains its major source of energy.