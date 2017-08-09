Kids visiting relative in Madhya Pradesh jail on Raksha Bandhan get cheeky seal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a probe into reported stamping of seal on the cheeks of two children who went with their family members to meet a relative lodged at the Bhopal Central Jail on Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

The MP State Human Rights Commission too has sought from the state jail department a detailed report on the matter within a week.

The two children, including a girl and her younger brother, had gone with their kin to the Bhopal Central Jail to meet a close relative lodged at the high-security prison.

While the jail manual norms entail putting the official seal/stamp of the jail on the palm of the visitors for security reasons, an on-duty jail guard mistakenly put the seal on the cheeks of the two children.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh minister for jails, Kusum Mehdele ordered a probe into the entire episode. “She said the seal has to be put on the palm as per jail manual norms. If the seal has instead been put on the face or cheeks, it must have been done by mistake. We’re ordering a probe into the matter and those found responsible will have to face strict action,” Kusum Mehdele said.

According to top sources at the jail directorate, it was a woman jail guard who had mistakenly put the seal on the cheeks of the children at the Central Jail, while affixing seals on the palms of visitors at the jail, which witnessed rush of mulaqatis (visitors) on Raksha Bandhan.

As many as 1,500 visitors met their dear ones lodged at the Bhopal Central Jail on the festival on Monday.