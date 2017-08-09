Home Nation

Kids visiting relative in Madhya Pradesh jail on Raksha Bandhan get cheeky seal

MP government has ordered probe into reported stamping of seal on the cheeks of two children who went to meet a relative lodged at the Bhopal Central jail.

Published: 09th August 2017 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2017 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

The two children, including a girl and her younger brother, had gone with their kin to the Bhopal Central Jail to meet a close relative. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a probe into reported stamping of seal on the cheeks of two children who went with their family members to meet a relative lodged at the Bhopal Central Jail on Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

The MP State Human Rights Commission too has sought from the state jail department a detailed report on the matter within a week.

The two children, including a girl and her younger brother, had gone with their kin to the Bhopal Central Jail to meet a close relative lodged at the high-security prison.

While the jail manual norms entail putting the official seal/stamp of the jail on the palm of the visitors for security reasons, an on-duty jail guard mistakenly put the seal on the cheeks of the two children.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh minister for jails, Kusum Mehdele ordered a probe into the entire episode. “She said the seal has to be put on the palm as per jail manual norms. If the seal has instead been put on the face or cheeks, it must have been done by mistake. We’re ordering a probe into the matter and those found responsible will have to face strict action,”  Kusum Mehdele said.

According to top sources at the jail directorate, it was a woman jail guard who had mistakenly put the seal on the cheeks of the children at the Central Jail, while affixing seals on the palms of visitors at the jail, which witnessed rush of mulaqatis (visitors) on Raksha Bandhan.

As many as 1,500 visitors met their dear ones lodged at the Bhopal Central Jail on the festival on Monday. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kidsseal on cheekMadhya Pradesh jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp