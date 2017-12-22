LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Five people were injured today when an LPG cylinder exploded in a house in the densely-populated Sabji Mandi locality here, police said.

Following the blast, the house, belonging to one Pankaj Shukla, was badly damaged and the roof of the kitchen collapsed, they said.

According to Shukla, his wife was cooking food when the blast took place, the police said.

City kotwali incharge Ashok Pandey said that the fire brigade was rushed to the spot which doused the flames and took out four other LPG cylinders stored in the house.

The injured, including Shukla and his wife and three neighbours, were admitted to a district hospital, he said, adding their condition was reported to be safe.

The reason for the blast was reported to be gas leakage, Pandey said.