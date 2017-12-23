NEW DELHI: AS the deadlock continued in the Rajya Sabha over the Congress protesting remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his predecessor Manmohan Singh conniving with Pakistan to disrupt Gujarat elections, Raja Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Friday made efforts to end the impasse and met Congress leaders. As the House did not function on Friday, Naidu met separately with the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress’ deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel. According to sources, the meeting was inconclusive.

The Congress stalled the functioning of the Upper House with Azad asking its chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till the matter is resolved. With repeated disruptions, the House was adjourned till December 27.“Sir, you constituted a committee to end the deadlock in the House and one meeting has already happened. I would request you to suspend the proceedings of the House so that this matter is resolved. We also want the House to function so that key Bills are passed,” said Azad.

However, Goel was of the view that the Opposition should allow the House to function while meetings are happening to resolve the issue. “Few meetings have happened on the matter and it will be resolved. I would request the chairman to let the House function as there is no need to adjourn it because of this. Many members want to raise the matters of concern,” said Goel.The Congress had also given notice for the suspension of Zero Hour to discuss the matter, which was denied by the Chair.

Naidu expressed unhappiness over non-functioning of the house for last few days and said it not good for the country. “Parliament is in session these days, it is on and off. This is not a good thing for the country,” Naidu said later.