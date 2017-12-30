MUMBAI: Brazen violations of fire safety norms at a pub appear to have led to the disaster at the Trade House building at Kamala Mills Compound in Mumbai on Friday. According to a media executive who was at the pub minutes before the fire started, the entry and the exit was only through the lift. The stairways were not easily visible.

Several survivors complained that the stairways were narrow. Witnesses said some of the survivors were so inebriated that they were hardly able to stand. It must have been difficult for them to climb down the stairs. The pub management should have given a thought to the fact, they said.

Survivors also pointed out that there was only one entrance to the building, leading to a stampede-like situation. Some people escaped from the pub through the kitchen.

Some survivors complained that the fire equipment at the pub was faulty. Had it been functioning properly, the fire could have been extinguished at the initial stage, they said.

There were various theories regarding how the fire started. Some blamed it on the fire play going on inside the pub for the entertainment of customers, while others blamed it on hookahs being served.

The place was not well ventilated, doctors at KEM pointed out while elaborating on the cause of death of some victims.

There were also complaints that the 1Above even didn’t have a pub licence. Initial reports suggest that the fire started at 1Above and then spread to Mojo’s Bistro and London Taxi Gastropub. However, both 1Above and Mojo’s claimed that their systems were in place.

“Mojo’s has all its fire safety norms, certificates and procedures in place. The staff is thoroughly trained in fire drills and that’s why they could evacuate all our guests and themselves out to safety with zero injury. There were no cylinders on our premises,” Mojo’s Bistro said in a statement.

“1Above has all its fire safety regulations, licences, procedures and norms in place. We have been able to help save many lives thanks to our fire safety protocols and are grateful to our staff for their presence of mind and help in this time of crisis. To preempt any emergency, 1Above conducts a quarterly fire safety and crisis management training,” a statement by the pub said.