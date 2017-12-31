MUMBAI: In a special drive conducted across all 24 wards, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) brought down 314 illegal structures in hotels, restaurants, pubs and malls on Saturday. Among over 600 hotels inspected during the drive, seven hotels with gross irregularities were sealed.

Three separate cases were lodged against hotel owners at the Kamala Mills Compound along with the owner of the property. Lookout notices were issued against Hitesh Sanghvi and Jigar Sanghvi, the co-owner of 1 Above pub, police said.

The demolition drive began with eateries, pubs and restaurants in the Kamala Mills Compound and the adjacent Raguvanshi Mills on Saturday morning. The civic teams removed the illegal roofs of two restaurants – Skyview Café and Social at Kamala Mills -- as also encroachments of Pranay, Fumes and Sheesha Sky Lounge at Raghuvanshi Mills.

A major portion of the popular Zaffran Hotel, located opposite the police headquarters in south Mumbai, too was removed. Other areas where the drive was carried out included Shivaji Park, Mulund, Dahisar, Malad, the Parsi Gymkhana near Marine Lines, Grant Road, Andheri and Ghatkopar.

Simultaneous action was taken in all areas across Mumbai. Though the action has been stopped today, it will continue in days to come, officials said.

Around 1,000 officials and employees of the civic body were involved in the exercise on Saturday. The civic administration has asked its entire staff to remain on duty. Leave and weekly offs of the staff of several departments, including the anti-encroachment department, have been cancelled. They have been given a detailed list of restaurants and pubs where violations were found during the preliminary inspection.

“Unauthorised hotels and restaurants not only in central Mumbai but also those located in distant suburbs, such as Malad and Mulund, are facing action,” BMC spokesperson Ram Dotonde said.

In each of the 24 wards of Mumbai, three teams each were formed comprising officials from all concerned departments, including the health department, and inspectors. All three assistant commissioners of the BMC were involved in the drive and led the teams on the ground. This has happened for the first time, said a senior BMC official.

Meanwhile, two separate FIRs were registered against the owners of Mojo’s Bistro and the 1 Above pubs. Yug Pathak, son of a former IPS officer, Duke Tulli, Sanghvi brothers, among others, were named in the FIRs. Also, owner of the compound Ramesh Govani was named in a separate FIR, since the pubs where the alleged illegal extension was constructed were located in the premises, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 3 Virendra Mishra.

The fresh cases were filed under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act for constructing illegal extensions.

How demolition drive unfolded

Started with eateriesin the Kamala Mills Compound and the adjacent Raguvanshi Mills

Civic teams removed the illegal roofs of two restaurants – Skyview Café and Social at Kamala Mills — as also encroachments of Pranay, Fumes and Sheesha Sky Lounge at Raghuvanshi Mills