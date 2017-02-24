NEW DELHI: Following the mantra of maximum governance and minimum government, a panel of secretaries has recommended the government merge the ministries of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) and Urban Development to improve implementation of central schemes.

Similarly, the group of secretaries on urban development, health and sanitation has also suggested that pharmaceuticals and AYUSH ministries be brought under the health ministry.

"The main purpose is to improve planning and implementation of government schemes. Housing is an integral component of urban planning and development. The merger of the ministries will result in better coordination,” said an official.

The official said that there are many things common in these ministries. Like Smart Cities scheme, which is under Urban Development Ministry, also seeks to provide quality houses and so on. It would lead to higher efficiency if both the ministries are merged," he added.

He said a concept note would be prepared which would delve into financial implications and would also consider the new names that could be given to the merged ministries.

Urban Development and HUPA Ministries were one entity before being separated into two independent ministries in 2004.

Similar is the logic for bringing pharmaceuticals and Ayush under the Health ministry. Pharmaceuticals is concerned with drugs and Ayush is also related to health, said the official.