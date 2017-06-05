Home Nation

Kids to learn Swachh Mission through comic book

Now, children will learn lesson on cleanliness through their favourite comic character ‘Chacha Choudhary.’

Published: 05th June 2017 08:09 PM

Students take part in walkathon to create awareness on demonetisation and Swachh Bharat in Bengaluru on Sunday | pushkar v

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Now, children will learn lesson on cleanliness through their favourite comic character ‘Chacha Choudhary.’ In a bid to create awareness about Modi Government’s  flagship Swachh Bharat mission among children, the union urban development ministry has released a comic series on cleanliness.

On the occasion of world environmewnt day on Monday, the union urban development minister Venkaiah Naidu released a special edition of Diamond Toons Comic titled ‘Chacha Chaudhary and Swachh Bharat’. The comic book depicts cartoons with a message pertaining to solid waste management. 

Officials said that the youth and students are one of the biggest change agents for any social transformation and the comic book would aim to engage with them in an innovative manner and spread the message of cleanliness. The comic book is meant to inspire children to take steps and create a long-lasting impact on the cleanliness of their homes, schools, neighbourhoods and eventually their cities. This initiative will push the Swachh Bharat Mission one step further towards making Swachh Bharat a ‘janandolan’, said a senior official. 

This is not the first time that the urban development ministry has released comic book for children. Earlier, during August last year, the ministry had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Amar Chitra Katha to publish and distribute a special edition of the comic book, focusing on Swachh Bharat Mission.

Government believes that participation of every segment of society is necessary to make the Cleanliness mission a success and releasing comic books are efforts to engage youth and children towards the mission.

