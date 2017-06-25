RAIPUR: A Naxalite was today killed and four security personnel, including three CoBRA commandos, were injured in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

"While a Maoist was killed in an exchange of fire with police, four security personnel sustained injuries in three IED blasts, triggered by ultras at different places," a senior police official told PTI.

All the incidents took place under the Basaguda police station limits, he said.

A joint team of security forces was carrying out an anti-Maoist operation in the forest of Basaguda, around 450 kms away from here, since yesterday, he said.

"Body of a Maoist was recovered after an exchange of fire between the patrolling team and ultras this morning in the forest near Pediya village.

"Yesterday, one Naxalite was killed in an encounter with the same team of security forces in this area," the official said.

When the patrolling team was on its way back after the operation today, three CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) personnel, belonging to the 204th battalion, and one district police jawan sustained injuries in three IED blasts, triggered by Naxalites, at separate places in the jungle between Pediya and Tarrem villages, he said.

"All the injured are out of danger. Two of the paramilitary jawans are being treated in Raipur and the rest are admitted in hospitals at Bijapur," the official said, adding a search operation is underway in the region.