A man being whisked away by security personnel after he, along with another person, threw paper missiles inside the Delhi Assembly while a session was underway, in New Delhi on Wednesday | pti

NEW DELHI: THE functioning of the Delhi Assembly was stalled on Wednesday after two people from the visitor’s gallery raised slogans and threw paper missiles at PWD minister Satyendra Jain. Subsequently, a ruckus occurred when the duo was heckled on the Assembly premises by some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators.

The two men, identified as Rajan Kumar and Jagdeep Rana, raised slogans against the AAP and Jain over recent reports of corruption. While being taken away, the duo was accosted by some AAP members such as Nitin Tyagi and Amanatullah Khan who allegedly beat them up after which the police deployed outside the House intervened and stopped the scuffle. Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel later ordered one month jail for the two protesters who allegedly created a ruckus inside the House.

After the scuffle, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj moved a motion seeking action against the duo, which was approved by the lawmakers of the AAP and the BJP present in the House. This is the first time such an incident has taken place in the Delhi Assembly, in scenes reminiscent of those in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly earlier.

Former AAP minister Kapil Mishra was also present in the Assembly and supported the motion moved by Bhardwaj to arrest the duo, but changed his statement later.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said, “The violence seen in the Assembly after a small incident of democratic protest by a visitor in the House shows that the Kejriwal government is averse to any protest. Before convening the next meeting, the Delhi government should take permission from the LG.”

“The AAP, before coming to power, had taken refuge in the name of democracy to hold demonstrations and dharnas on the slightest pretext, and when two youth try to awaken the deaf and dumb AAP government in a peaceful manner, they have been handed out a harsh punishment of one-month jail term,” said Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken, questioning the move to arrest the duo involved in the ruckus.