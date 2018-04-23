RAIPUR: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was today injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kanker district, police said.

The incident took place at around 10 am in the forests near Mahla BSF camp, under Partapur police station limits, about 300 kilometres from here, when personnel from BSF"s 114th battalion were out on an area domination operation, Kanker Superintendent of Police KL Dhruv told PTI.

"When the patrolling team was in the forests close to a village near Mahla, Naxals triggered two blasts using improvised explosive devices (IEDs). They then opened fire on security forces which led to a firefight," he said.

He identified the jawan who sustained multiple injuries in the encounter as constable Shree Bhagwan Singh.

"He was brought for medical treatment to Pakhanjore town and then airlifted to Raipur," the SP said.

The Naxals fled the spot after coming under heavy fire from the patrolling team, the official said.

He added that reinforcements had been rushed to the area where the exchange of fire took place.