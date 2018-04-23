RANCHI: A 12-year-old girl was on Monday found gang-raped at the site of a house under construction in Dumka in Jharkhand, police said.

The girl, who had gone missing from her home on Sunday evening, was staying with an aunt in Kadhalbill village and was a student of Class 6. Her parents live in Pakur district.

In her statement to police, she said she was abducted by three youths when she was trying to close her house door. They took her to the site, tied her hands and legs and raped her.

On Monday some people spotted her and took her to a hospital.

The total number of rape cases registered in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 were 1,122, 1,198, 1,146 and 1,335 respectively.

Till March 2018, a total of 328 rape cases have been registered in the state.