In this Sunday, April 22, 2018 photo, Indian security personnel stand next to bodies of killed Maoist rebels in Rela-Kasnasur forest in Gadchilori district in Maharashtra. (AP)

MUMBAI: With 15 more bodies recovered from the site where an encounter had taken place on Sunday and six more reds being gunned down on Monday night, 37 naxals have been killed in Maharashtra's Gadchoroli district in the past 48 hours.

While confirming the rising death toll Ankush Shinde, deputy inspector general of Gadchiroli range told the New Indian Express that combing operations are still on.

Nandu, a Dalam commander and a wanted Naxal too was killed in a fresh encounter at Rajaram Khandla area of south Gadchiroli on Monday evening, Shinde said.

Two member of Divisional Committee of Maoists were killed in the operation on Sunday. This too is first of its kind of an achievement. Of the two DCM Shrinu alias Shrikant alias Vijender Narsimharamalu (51) hailing from Chhalagiri of Chityal tehsil in Warangal district of Telangana. He was active in LSO in Sironcha in Gadchiroli district since 2003 and was elevated as Commandor, ACM and DCM. There are 82 cases registered against him including murder and abduction charges.

Another deceased DCM Sainath alias Dolesh Madi Atram (36) was a resident of Gattepalli of Aheri tehsil in Gadchiroli district. He had joined Permili Dalam in 2004 and later promoted in action team. His wife Kaika alias Sarita Kolu Kowachi (27) was killed during an encounter at Tadgaon on April 19, 2016. There were 75 cases of blasting, murder, abduction among other charges.

With the rise in the death toll, the operation is reportedly the biggest single action in the history of anti-Naxal operations.