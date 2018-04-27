NEW DELHI: The already frayed India-Pakistan ties took another hit on Thursday with Pakistan expressing concern over the acquittals in the Mecca Masjid blast case.

“The gradual acquittal of accused of Samjhauta terrorist attack, including the mastermind Swami Aseemanand, makes a travesty of the Indian judicial system,” Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said.

“India is making a complete mockery of its justice system, especially while dealing with saffron terrorism and terrorist acts committed under the garb of Hindutva and Hindu fundamentalism,” he added.

While the Ministry of External Affairs was yet to respond at the time of going to Press, a former Indian diplomat said, “He has formally, publicly attacked our judicial system. Should we start commenting on Pakistan’s judiciary, accusing it of allowing terrorists to walk free?”