India welcomes summit between leaders of two Koreas; hopes it will pave way for regional peace

After the summit, Kim became the first North Korean leader to step into South Korea since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right. (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India today welcomed the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, saying it supports efforts to bring lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) hoped that the engagement will help in reducing tensions and pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation.

India hoped that all efforts to find resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue will also include addressing concerns about the proliferation linkages of North Korea's nuclear and missile programme.

Yesterday, the leaders of the two Koreas signed a joint statement following a historic summit aimed at improving ties between the two countries.

"India welcomes the inter-Korean Summit meeting held at Panmunjom on April 27.

We hope that such engagement will help in reducing tensions and pave the way for lasting peace and reconciliation in the Korean Peninsula," the MEA said.

It said India supports all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy.

The peace talks were held in Panmunjom village along the demilitarised zone.

