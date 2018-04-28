Maharashtra: Now, two NCP workers shot dead in Ahmednagar

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Within a month of two Shiv Sena workers were shot dead in broad daylight, in a similar incident two NCP youth wing workers were killed in Ahmednagar on Saturday.

District general secretary of NCP youth wing Yogesh Ralebhat (29) and Rakesh Ralebhat (28) were shot at by three assailants at around 6.45 pm. The assailants came on a bike and shot bullets from a countrymade small firearm while the deceased was sitting outside their shop at Jamner in the evening, said the police.

A total of eight bullets were shot at them. Both of them were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to injuries while they were being treated, the police have said adding that the investigation is on.

About three weeks back two Shiv Sena workers were killed in the same way in a similar incident. Local NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap is in jail along with three others in the case. However, this doesn't appear to be a case of revenge, a senior police officer said.

Guardian minister Ram Shinde who visited the hospital at night was booed away by the relatives of the deceased. While the cloth market in the city was shut down immediately after the attack, the situation is tense in other parts of the city.