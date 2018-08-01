Home Nation

Kolkata Police yet to give permission for Amit Shah rally: BJP Yuva Morcha

Published: 01st August 2018 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 02:34 PM

BJP President Amit Shah. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP Yuva Morcha today said they are yet to receive any communication from the Kolkata Police regarding permission for BJP President Amit Shah's proposed rally here on August 11.

Yuva Morcha state president Debjit Sarkar told PTI that they have submitted a formal application to police, seeking permission for Shah's rally.

He said they will move court if police deny permission.

"We submitted an application to police yesterday, seeking permission for the rally. We have mentioned five venues in Kolkata for the meeting, but police are yet to give us permission. We need time to prepare for the rally," he said.

Police's reaction was not available immediately.

