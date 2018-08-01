Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath seeks tainted officials’ files for action

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a decision that has sent many in the corridors of power into a tizzy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sought the records of over 100 tainted class I officers, including IAS, IPS, PCS and PPS, who names have figured in corruption cases at any point in time during their service period.

According to highly placed government sources, the CM held a marathon meeting at his office from 7 pm that went on till late in the night. The meeting was attended by chief secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey, principal secretary (home) Arvind Kumar and DGP O P Singh. The heads of vigilance department and CB-CID were also present at the meeting.

In all, 300 officials and employees who have been involved in financial irregularities and other cases are said to be under the CM’s scanner. The sources said the cases under consideration had been pending for over a decade during the previous governments. The officers who could face action would be mainly from mining, power, education and food and civil supplies departments.

The sources added that at least 20-22 cases were being discussed in which the CM could take immediate action. The files of these officers have been pending with the home department for quite some time.State government spokesman and power minister Shrikant Sharma said, “Our government is working on a policy of zero tolerance to corruption and corrupt officers will not be spared by the CM.”

He added that the CM had also sought files of those cases of corruption which took place during the SP and the BSP rule and had been pending since then.Political observers feel the move would send a big message about the Yogi government’s intention to go tough on corruption ahead of the 2019 Lok

Sabha elections.

