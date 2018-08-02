Home Nation

60 per cent fund of DMF to be spent in high priority areas: government

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in Lok Sabha today that to facilitate synergy in the implementation of DMF across states, the central government has launched a scheme.

Published: 02nd August 2018

Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At least 60 per cent funds of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), which are being spent for benefit of people affected by mining-related operations, will be utilized in high priority areas like drinking water and pollution control, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

Tomar said in Lok Sabha today that to facilitate synergy in the implementation of DMF across states, the central government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana with the objective of welfare of areas and people affected by mining-related operations.

At least 60 per cent of funds will be utilized in high priority areas like drinking water supply, environment preservation, pollution control measures, health care and education, he said during Question Hour.

Other high priority areas are the welfare of women and children, welfare of aged and disabled people, skill development and sanitation.

The minister for mines said the rest of the funds will be utilised for physical infrastructure, irrigation, energy and watershed development and any other measures for enhancing environmental quality in mining districts.

