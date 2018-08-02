Home Nation

Express train engine, coach derail at Howrah station; services hit

The derailment at 6 am caused blocking of three platforms at the New Complex of Howrah station.

Indian Railways. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The engine and a coach of an empty rake of 12871 Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express derailed while entering Howrah station this morning, affecting train services of the South Eastern Railway partially, an official said.

No one was injured in the accident as the empty train was coming to the station from carshed for commencing its journey to Titlagarh, the SER spokesman said.

As a result, some express trains had to be rescheduled or short terminated and three pairs of EMU locals were cancelled, the spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh said.

The 12821 Dhauli Express and 12871 Ispat Express were rescheduled.

The LTT-Howrah Jnaneswari Express, Mumbai-Howrah Mail, Puri-Howrah Jagannath Express and Jagdalpur-Howrah Express were short-terminated at Santragachi station, Ghosh said.

Three pairs of EMU locals between Howrah and Panskura were also cancelled owing to the accident.

