Home Nation

Best period in bilateral ties, says Indonesia envoy Sidharto Suryodipuro

Regarding the South China Sea issue, he said Indonesia supported the Law of the Sea and the freedom of navigation and overflight.

Published: 09th August 2018 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: "We are entering one of the best periods in bilateral relations in the 70 years since we established diplomatic relations," believes Indonesia's ambassador to India, Sidharto R Suryodipuro.

Addressing a group of foreign correspondents at the India International Center in New Delhi on Thursday, Suryodipuro backed his statement by pointing out that "last year, the trade numbers were the highest ever, the number of visitors was the highest ever, and similarly, in terms of bilateral visits, our president was here in 2016, prime minister of India visited Indonesia a few months ago, and in the one year that I have been here I have received my ministers of trade, health, of defence, coordinating minister for political security and human rights, coordinating minister for maritime cooperation, and a number of other ministers and heads of agencies.."

In terms of economics, trade, and political engagement, "this has been the best time in terms of how we are giving meaning to India and Indonesia as maritime neighbours. We have set up a joint task force to explore the connectivity between Sabang port in the northern tip of Sumatra and the Andamans. Sabang will be open for port visits by navies, and we are looking at connectivity with Indian ports of Chennai and Kolkata, which we don't have yet. We are planning to undertake the first ever joint naval exercise, air force exercise, we are looking at how to expand coordinated patrols between the Andamans and north Sumatra. In 70 years of bilateral relations --we established full diplomatic relations in 1949 -- we have not always had the same regional outlook. But after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Shangri La dialogue in Singapore, it was very similar and familiar to Indonesians. We now look at the region in the same way," he said.

Regarding the South China Sea issue, he said Indonesia supported the Law of the Sea and the freedom of navigation and overflight. It is a "situation that needs to be managed. Within the ASEAN-China context, we are working on a code of conduct. We are not part of the South China claim states, but we don't have disputes or valid legal arguments on our territorial claims."

"We have been holding the coordinated patrols between the Andamans and Sumatra, now that it is expanding into naval exercises, as well as exercises with the services of the other armed forces. Other than exercises, we are looking at how we expand our information sharing, and training," he added. While developing the regional security architecture, "we are also building the relationship in the soft side as well, like infrastructure, people to people and student exchanges. We talked about our ancient historical and cultural ties, but the number of Indonesian students in India is very low, at the moment it is less than 150..we need to rediscover those ties. India and Indonesia are neighbours, but geography is matter of mindset, so we need to adjust our mindsets."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sidharto Suryodipuro India International Center South China Sea issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects