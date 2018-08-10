Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Two civilians injured in clash with security forces

Security forces launched an operation at Tangwari Tukra village early this morning after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Published: 10th August 2018

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two civilians were injured in a clash with security forces during a cordon and search operation against militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district today, police said.

As they started the search operation, a large number of people assembled and started hurling stones at them, he said.

He said they used force to disperse the protestors during which two people - Fayaz Ahmad Padder and Jehangir Ahmad Bhat - were injured.

Padder was shifted to SKIMS hospital after he received injury in his chest, they said.

