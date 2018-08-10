Jammu and Kashmir: Two civilians injured in clash with security forces

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two civilians were injured in a clash with security forces during a cordon and search operation against militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district today, police said.

Security forces launched an operation at Tangwari Tukra village early this morning after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

As they started the search operation, a large number of people assembled and started hurling stones at them, he said.

He said they used force to disperse the protestors during which two people - Fayaz Ahmad Padder and Jehangir Ahmad Bhat - were injured.

Padder was shifted to SKIMS hospital after he received injury in his chest, they said.