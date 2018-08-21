Five members of UP family, including three minors found dead inside locked house

By ANI

ALLAHABAD: Five members of a family, including three minors, were found dead inside their locked house by the Allahabad Police late on Monday night.

The police recovered the body of a man, his wife and his three daughters from Dhumanganj area.

While the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan, his wife's body was found inside the fridge. Out of the three daughters, the body of one was in a suitcase, other in an almirah and the body of the third daughter was lying on the floor.

"Prima facie it seems that the man killed his wife and daughters, and later committed suicide," said Allahabad SSP Nitin Tiwari.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the police have begun a further investigation in the matter.