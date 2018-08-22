Home Nation

Unnao gang rape case: CBI's main witness dies, buried without autopsy

Gang rape survivor's kin cries foul, demands Unnao SP to exhume body.

Published: 22nd August 2018 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Activist of various organizations protest against recent incidents of rape in the country. (File Photo | AP)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: One of the key witnesses of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing into the Unnao gang rape and murder case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, died under mysterious circumstances.

The uncle of the gang rape survivor cried foul, alleging conspiracy behind the sudden death of the witness, Yunus. The witness, who had a grocery shop in the village from where the gang rape survivor belongs to, was buried reportedly without any autopsy.

According to highly-placed sources, Yunus was privy to the physical assault on the girl’s father by Sengar's brother Atul Singh Sengar and his four henchmen. Consequently, the man had succumbed to his internal injuries and wounds in police custody.

Villagers claimed Yunus suddenly fell ill on Saturday and passed away within an hour even before he could be taken to a hospital. They added that his family members buried him without informing the CBI and the local police.

While the Makhi police station SHO claimed that Yunus died of illness, the uncle of the gang rape survivor smelt a conspiracy behind the death of the witness. "In all probability, the jailed MLA might have got Yunus poisoned through his henchmen," he said, demanding that the CBI exhumed the body for autopsy so that the actual reason of the sudden death could be established.

"I have sought the permission of Yunus' family for post-mortem. He was absolutely fine a day before his death on August 18. Also, he was buried hurriedly. We have submitted an application to Unnao SP Harish Kumar and demanded an autopsy."

The CBI has been probing both the gang rape and the alleged custodial death in Unnao. BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, whom the girl had charged with her rape and the killing of her father, has been languishing in the jail since early April.

The girl's family alleged that BJP MLA's henchmen had been threatening witnesses and asking villagers to stay away from the CBI. Seeking an early disposal of the case, the family has alleged that the BJP MLA was using muscle power to silence the witnesses and to ensure that they all turned hostile during trial so that Sengar could emerge clean in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Unnao gang rape CBI key witness death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games